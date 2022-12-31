Update 12/31/2022

Bug Fixes
Removed Book category from the Lore section (Books can now only be read via inventory)
Uklangor will no longer walk around during one of the ending sequences
Wrath of God will now play the proper animations when an enemy uses the skill
QoL Improvements
You can now talk your way out of two surprise tutorial fights in the Warden’s Dungeon
Game Balance Changes
Jebe Hornbearers door in Cragor is now a level 1 door when attempting to pick the lock
Content Additions
New Game Plus is now available
Changed files in this update