Gjallarhorn update for 31 December 2022

Update 12/31/2022

Build 10237186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Removed Book category from the Lore section (Books can now only be read via inventory)
Uklangor will no longer walk around during one of the ending sequences
Wrath of God will now play the proper animations when an enemy uses the skill

QoL Improvements
You can now talk your way out of two surprise tutorial fights in the Warden’s Dungeon

Game Balance Changes
Jebe Hornbearers door in Cragor is now a level 1 door when attempting to pick the lock

Content Additions
New Game Plus is now available

