Update 12/31/2022

Bug Fixes

Removed Book category from the Lore section (Books can now only be read via inventory)

Uklangor will no longer walk around during one of the ending sequences

Wrath of God will now play the proper animations when an enemy uses the skill

QoL Improvements

You can now talk your way out of two surprise tutorial fights in the Warden’s Dungeon

Game Balance Changes

Jebe Hornbearers door in Cragor is now a level 1 door when attempting to pick the lock

Content Additions

New Game Plus is now available