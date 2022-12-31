Better lighting on ocean
Better gun tracer and impact with terrain and water
Improved explosions
More detail on terrain
New bomb drop mechanism for VR wiith gamepad (look down and right to be ready for drop)
Use F11 to toggle mirror render on Desktop PC
Improved rendering performance
Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 31 December 2022
Graphic and performance improvements
Better lighting on ocean
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update