Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 31 December 2022

Graphic and performance improvements

Build 10237117 · Last edited by Wendy

via Steam Community

Better lighting on ocean
Better gun tracer and impact with terrain and water
Improved explosions
More detail on terrain
New bomb drop mechanism for VR wiith gamepad (look down and right to be ready for drop)
Use F11 to toggle mirror render on Desktop PC
Improved rendering performance

