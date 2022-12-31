 Skip to content

TRAIL OUT update for 31 December 2022

BIG UPDATE - FROZEN ZONE!

Build 10237084

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Frozen Zone update brings new maps to the game with a new winter biome for the game. Try your skills on two challenging maps in Alaska, and try out two new vehicles. Also, the winter and holiday atmosphere came to Mihalych's garage with new looks of Zhenka, the dog and Mihalych

  • New big rush maps: Frosty Way, White Darkness
  • New cars: DeSanta F600, Henry GT42F
  • New skins for Mihalych, Zhenka, Dog
  • New holidays look for the garage






Have a great weekend and have a safe drive!

