BIG UPDATE - FROZEN ZONE!

The Frozen Zone update brings new maps to the game with a new winter biome for the game. Try your skills on two challenging maps in Alaska, and try out two new vehicles. Also, the winter and holiday atmosphere came to Mihalych's garage with new looks of Zhenka, the dog and Mihalych

New big rush maps: Frosty Way, White Darkness

New cars: DeSanta F600, Henry GT42F

New skins for Mihalych, Zhenka, Dog

New holidays look for the garage













Have a great weekend and have a safe drive!