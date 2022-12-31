-Added The Metro, a train station with multiple stops

-Added some new lore

-Added Seal Flex and Seal Flex Clear

-Added Srooc Light

-Added MEG missions

-Added The notebook

-Added more shadows to the tutorial

-Added many areas to level 25

-Added knife impact decals

-Added a days counter

-Added many more attachment points to weapons

-Removed ammo in the Arena (due to infinite ammo)

-Completely redid the DevRooms

-Prevented softlocks doing bounties

-Fixed a couple bugs

-Added a ball drop to level 11 for the new year (it'll trigger at midnight or it already triggered in europe lol)