-Added The Metro, a train station with multiple stops
-Added some new lore
-Added Seal Flex and Seal Flex Clear
-Added Srooc Light
-Added MEG missions
-Added The notebook
-Added more shadows to the tutorial
-Added many areas to level 25
-Added knife impact decals
-Added a days counter
-Added many more attachment points to weapons
-Removed ammo in the Arena (due to infinite ammo)
-Completely redid the DevRooms
-Prevented softlocks doing bounties
-Fixed a couple bugs
-Added a ball drop to level 11 for the new year (it'll trigger at midnight or it already triggered in europe lol)
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 31 December 2022
V. 2.36
