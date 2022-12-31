 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 31 December 2022

V. 2.36

Build 10237083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added The Metro, a train station with multiple stops
-Added some new lore
-Added Seal Flex and Seal Flex Clear
-Added Srooc Light
-Added MEG missions
-Added The notebook
-Added more shadows to the tutorial
-Added many areas to level 25
-Added knife impact decals
-Added a days counter
-Added many more attachment points to weapons
-Removed ammo in the Arena (due to infinite ammo)
-Completely redid the DevRooms
-Prevented softlocks doing bounties
-Fixed a couple bugs
-Added a ball drop to level 11 for the new year (it'll trigger at midnight or it already triggered in europe lol)

