Dear players! We are pleased to present the biggest update to this game.

The changelog is attached:

А. Party coalition mechanics:

Coalition window

Ability to create coalitions

Ability to influence the party in coalition with the player

Interaction with the party in coalition with the player

Ability to go to the regional elections together, to vote together, to impeach together, to take over the Prime Minister's office together and more

Full redesign of the preparation and implementation of regional, general and presidential elections

Б. Statistics:

Б. Statistics: Added section with the following indicators: Industry Index, GDP, GDP per capita, HDI

Redesigned the Ownership Ratio chart: now it shows absolute values instead of percentages

Comparative charts with Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Poland have been added

Comparisons with the Republic of 1989 have been added

В. Increased flexibility of the game:

В. Increased flexibility of the game: Expanded interaction in player's party window with population (via new events)

Changed campaign pledge events: All pledges are now always available, but their debuffs depend on the leading wing of the player's party

Added additional faction relationship modifiers

Buttons associated with special coup endings moved to a separate part of the screen

Added 2 new unique buttons for each faction

Introduced a debate between a player's party and his closest rival

Memorized the change of wealth of classes and regions, and affects the support of the owners of certain ministries

Several dozen new events

Г. Improvement of the law window:

Г. Improvement of the law window: Reduced support buffer for proposing a law that has not been passed

Before a package of laws is passed, it will now say whether it is approved and how many laws are being put forward.

The name of the law whose status has been changed is highlighted

The design of the pre-proposal for a package of bills has been changed.

Faction support for the package of laws is displayed.

Reset button appears in the Law Package window instead of the Back button, and if a law is selected, it resets all of the selected laws.

Law package cost is reduced if 3 or less laws are nominated.

The law window now shows the value of the needed resources to advance the law

More laws require a constitutional majority

Bots now nominate more bills

Bots no longer propose laws on the 1st of each month, but twice a month - on the 14th and 28th

Д. Modding tool:

Д. Modding tool: Ability to create new events, modifiers, endings

Ability to rewrite existing events, games and endings

Ability to create your own game situations

Reworked interface for adding mods into Steam and loading mods from Steam

Link to new modding tutorial:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mAQd9vfuX2gaDEDwNoZ1ApyKPh2Ngp2uPkmsgaxQ-_k/edit?usp=sharing

Е. Economy:

Added indicators for three economic sectors with their status and levels affecting the country's economy

Environment level and its influence on the country's performance added

Corruption and its impact formula has been changed

Ё. Balance:

Ё. Balance: Each party has become unique - with its own modifiers and solutions

Reworked the effects of all modifiers

Some button descriptions adjusted for better understanding

Changed the relationship with classes for passed laws by a factor of 10

Decreased dependency on treaties in the diplomacy section (proportional to the importance of the treaty)

Less compromise is now needed to bribe more deputies to vote

Bug fixes, game load optimizations have been improved

Ж. Other:

Ж. Other: Added ability to delete all saves

All modifiers now have their own pictures

Corruption status is now shown in the region window, as this is a very important indicator

Your party icon is now displayed in the main window

New achievements

