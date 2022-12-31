Dear players! We are pleased to present the biggest update to this game.
The changelog is attached:
А. Party coalition mechanics:
- Coalition window
- Ability to create coalitions
- Ability to influence the party in coalition with the player
- Interaction with the party in coalition with the player
- Ability to go to the regional elections together, to vote together, to impeach together, to take over the Prime Minister's office together and more
- Full redesign of the preparation and implementation of regional, general and presidential elections
Б. Statistics:
- Added section with the following indicators: Industry Index, GDP, GDP per capita, HDI
- Redesigned the Ownership Ratio chart: now it shows absolute values instead of percentages
- Comparative charts with Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Poland have been added
- Comparisons with the Republic of 1989 have been added
В. Increased flexibility of the game:
- Expanded interaction in player's party window with population (via new events)
- Changed campaign pledge events: All pledges are now always available, but their debuffs depend on the leading wing of the player's party
- Added additional faction relationship modifiers
- Buttons associated with special coup endings moved to a separate part of the screen
- Added 2 new unique buttons for each faction
- Introduced a debate between a player's party and his closest rival
- Memorized the change of wealth of classes and regions, and affects the support of the owners of certain ministries
- Several dozen new events
Г. Improvement of the law window:
- Reduced support buffer for proposing a law that has not been passed
- Before a package of laws is passed, it will now say whether it is approved and how many laws are being put forward.
- The name of the law whose status has been changed is highlighted
- The design of the pre-proposal for a package of bills has been changed.
- Faction support for the package of laws is displayed.
- Reset button appears in the Law Package window instead of the Back button, and if a law is selected, it resets all of the selected laws.
- Law package cost is reduced if 3 or less laws are nominated.
- The law window now shows the value of the needed resources to advance the law
- More laws require a constitutional majority
- Bots now nominate more bills
- Bots no longer propose laws on the 1st of each month, but twice a month - on the 14th and 28th
Д. Modding tool:
- Ability to create new events, modifiers, endings
- Ability to rewrite existing events, games and endings
- Ability to create your own game situations
- Reworked interface for adding mods into Steam and loading mods from Steam
- Link to new modding tutorial:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mAQd9vfuX2gaDEDwNoZ1ApyKPh2Ngp2uPkmsgaxQ-_k/edit?usp=sharing
Е. Economy:
- Added indicators for three economic sectors with their status and levels affecting the country's economy
- Environment level and its influence on the country's performance added
- Corruption and its impact formula has been changed
Ё. Balance:
- Each party has become unique - with its own modifiers and solutions
- Reworked the effects of all modifiers
- Some button descriptions adjusted for better understanding
- Changed the relationship with classes for passed laws by a factor of 10
- Decreased dependency on treaties in the diplomacy section (proportional to the importance of the treaty)
- Less compromise is now needed to bribe more deputies to vote
- Bug fixes, game load optimizations have been improved
Ж. Other:
- Added ability to delete all saves
- All modifiers now have their own pictures
- Corruption status is now shown in the region window, as this is a very important indicator
- Your party icon is now displayed in the main window
- New achievements
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL!
THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US!
