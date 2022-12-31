 Skip to content

Collapse: A Political Simulator update for 31 December 2022

The biggest update

31 December 2022

Dear players! We are pleased to present the biggest update to this game.

The changelog is attached:

А. Party coalition mechanics:

  • Coalition window
  • Ability to create coalitions
  • Ability to influence the party in coalition with the player
  • Interaction with the party in coalition with the player
  • Ability to go to the regional elections together, to vote together, to impeach together, to take over the Prime Minister's office together and more
  • Full redesign of the preparation and implementation of regional, general and presidential elections
    Б. Statistics:
  • Added section with the following indicators: Industry Index, GDP, GDP per capita, HDI
  • Redesigned the Ownership Ratio chart: now it shows absolute values instead of percentages
  • Comparative charts with Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Poland have been added
  • Comparisons with the Republic of 1989 have been added
    В. Increased flexibility of the game:
  • Expanded interaction in player's party window with population (via new events)
  • Changed campaign pledge events: All pledges are now always available, but their debuffs depend on the leading wing of the player's party
  • Added additional faction relationship modifiers
  • Buttons associated with special coup endings moved to a separate part of the screen
  • Added 2 new unique buttons for each faction
  • Introduced a debate between a player's party and his closest rival
  • Memorized the change of wealth of classes and regions, and affects the support of the owners of certain ministries
  • Several dozen new events
    Г. Improvement of the law window:
  • Reduced support buffer for proposing a law that has not been passed
  • Before a package of laws is passed, it will now say whether it is approved and how many laws are being put forward.
  • The name of the law whose status has been changed is highlighted
  • The design of the pre-proposal for a package of bills has been changed.
  • Faction support for the package of laws is displayed.
  • Reset button appears in the Law Package window instead of the Back button, and if a law is selected, it resets all of the selected laws.
  • Law package cost is reduced if 3 or less laws are nominated.
  • The law window now shows the value of the needed resources to advance the law
  • More laws require a constitutional majority
  • Bots now nominate more bills
  • Bots no longer propose laws on the 1st of each month, but twice a month - on the 14th and 28th
    Д. Modding tool:
  • Ability to create new events, modifiers, endings
  • Ability to rewrite existing events, games and endings
  • Ability to create your own game situations
  • Reworked interface for adding mods into Steam and loading mods from Steam
  • Link to new modding tutorial:
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mAQd9vfuX2gaDEDwNoZ1ApyKPh2Ngp2uPkmsgaxQ-_k/edit?usp=sharing
    Е. Economy:
  • Added indicators for three economic sectors with their status and levels affecting the country's economy
  • Environment level and its influence on the country's performance added
  • Corruption and its impact formula has been changed
    Ё. Balance:
  • Each party has become unique - with its own modifiers and solutions
  • Reworked the effects of all modifiers
  • Some button descriptions adjusted for better understanding
  • Changed the relationship with classes for passed laws by a factor of 10
  • Decreased dependency on treaties in the diplomacy section (proportional to the importance of the treaty)
  • Less compromise is now needed to bribe more deputies to vote
  • Bug fixes, game load optimizations have been improved
    Ж. Other:
  • Added ability to delete all saves
  • All modifiers now have their own pictures
  • Corruption status is now shown in the region window, as this is a very important indicator
  • Your party icon is now displayed in the main window
  • New achievements

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL!
THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US!

