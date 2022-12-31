 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gust update for 31 December 2022

Better Gust!

Share · View all patches · Build 10237002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As a newly formed team, before starting a big project we wanted to exercise on the existing one and tried to make Gust easier to understand and less frustrating without losing its soul. We did a short but big update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link