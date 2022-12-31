Happy New Year patch!

Happy New Year everyone! Here is what is included in the latest patch:
Additions:
- Graphic levels to settings menu. This will allow some people who’ve faced game crashing issues to be able to play.
Fixes:
- Optimization! This too will allow some people who’ve faced game crashing issues to be able to play
- You will not lose animals when you relocate farm buildings
- We believe we fixed upgraded tools being lost in the mail
Work in Progress:
- Optimization
- Quality items working in recipes
- Shrinking the HUD down
- Many more small things here and there
We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful new year! The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
