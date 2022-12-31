Happy New Year patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 10236899 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 13:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Happy New Year everyone! Here is what is included in the latest patch:

Additions:

Graphic levels to settings menu. This will allow some people who’ve faced game crashing issues to be able to play.

Fixes:

Optimization! This too will allow some people who’ve faced game crashing issues to be able to play

You will not lose animals when you relocate farm buildings

We believe we fixed upgraded tools being lost in the mail

Work in Progress:

Optimization

Quality items working in recipes

Shrinking the HUD down

Many more small things here and there

We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful new year! The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙