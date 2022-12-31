 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 31 December 2022

Happy New Year patch!

31 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year everyone! Here is what is included in the latest patch:

Additions:

  • Graphic levels to settings menu. This will allow some people who’ve faced game crashing issues to be able to play.

Fixes:

  • Optimization! This too will allow some people who’ve faced game crashing issues to be able to play
  • You will not lose animals when you relocate farm buildings
  • We believe we fixed upgraded tools being lost in the mail

Work in Progress:

  • Optimization
  • Quality items working in recipes
  • Shrinking the HUD down
  • Many more small things here and there

We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful new year! The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

