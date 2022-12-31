 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coloring Pixels update for 31 December 2022

New Free Bonus Book Image!

Share · View all patches · Build 10236898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year!

A Happy New Year to all of our players! To start 2023 with a bang, here is a new Free image in the Bonus book for you to enjoy as you count down the minutes until midnight!

From all of us here at Toastielabs, we wish you all the best for 2023!
Stay Toastie <3

Coloring Pixels v1.18. Patch Notes

New Features
  • Added the new free Bonus Book image - Happy New Year!
Bug Fixes and Misc
  • Updated Patreon Credits

WooLoop

The new year also brings a brand new game from us at ToastieLabs! Make sure you have wishlisted WooLoop, which will release for free on the 13th of January!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1878910

Changed files in this update

Coloring Pixels Content Depot 897331
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Depot Mac Depot 897332
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Linux Depot 897333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link