Happy New Year!

A Happy New Year to all of our players! To start 2023 with a bang, here is a new Free image in the Bonus book for you to enjoy as you count down the minutes until midnight!

From all of us here at Toastielabs, we wish you all the best for 2023!

Stay Toastie <3

Coloring Pixels v1.18. Patch Notes

New Features

Added the new free Bonus Book image - Happy New Year!

Bug Fixes and Misc

Updated Patreon Credits

WooLoop

The new year also brings a brand new game from us at ToastieLabs! Make sure you have wishlisted WooLoop, which will release for free on the 13th of January!

