Skeeter's Grid update for 31 December 2022

0.10.0-early_access is live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This semi-major update includes the following:

  • Character portraits -- This mostly affects collectables, but as part of this, I've added portrait popups after key AI encounters.
  • Fixes to 1.4.x levels -- I discovered that a recent update broke two 1.4.x levels, including one game-breaking bug! This is resolved.
  • Storyline expansion -- Lots of new disks with new character and world details.
  • New Levels! -- These are scattered throughout. Corresponding Steam achievements are also added.

And as warned in a previous post, save data will be cleared as part of this release. This could happen again before full release, but I do hope this is the last time.

During testing, I encountered the following new bug:

  • Collectables display no longer shows collectables... ugh. I will fix this in the next update.

