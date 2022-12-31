0.10.0-early_access is live

Share · View all patches · Build 10236867 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This semi-major update includes the following:

Character portraits -- This mostly affects collectables, but as part of this, I've added portrait popups after key AI encounters.

Fixes to 1.4.x levels -- I discovered that a recent update broke two 1.4.x levels, including one game-breaking bug! This is resolved.

Storyline expansion -- Lots of new disks with new character and world details.

New Levels! -- These are scattered throughout. Corresponding Steam achievements are also added.

And as warned in a previous post, save data will be cleared as part of this release. This could happen again before full release, but I do hope this is the last time.

During testing, I encountered the following new bug: