0.10.0-early_access is live

This semi-major update includes the following:
- Character portraits -- This mostly affects collectables, but as part of this, I've added portrait popups after key AI encounters.
- Fixes to 1.4.x levels -- I discovered that a recent update broke two 1.4.x levels, including one game-breaking bug! This is resolved.
- Storyline expansion -- Lots of new disks with new character and world details.
- New Levels! -- These are scattered throughout. Corresponding Steam achievements are also added.
And as warned in a previous post, save data will be cleared as part of this release. This could happen again before full release, but I do hope this is the last time.
During testing, I encountered the following new bug:
- Collectables display no longer shows collectables... ugh. I will fix this in the next update.
Changed files in this update