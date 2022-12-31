Version 5.0.1, Ascendance & Descendants (Patched)

Dev Notes
It is traditional to release a patch build after a major update, and this is no exception!
MVPs of this build are our lead coder Tosk, and all the early adopters who helped us identify these bugs.
Fixes
- Adeline will stay in the palace if you promote her after interrogation.
- If you are loading a very old save, Heloise will be marked as Malice’s mother (if appropriate) during the transition to Act V.
- Issa’s dress animations are no longer accented with a large black box.
- Malagar’s court briefing does not throw a greyscreen error.
- Malice's secret achievement no longer announces that it will be enabled in the live build.
- Mina’s time-travelling tits have been disempowered. Darja’s infamous wormhole orifice no longer has a successor.
- Mother will attend court to give a briefing. Of sorts.
- Sabetha will put her clothes back on between visits.
- Sabetha can be asked to leave you and Inej alone on successive visits.
- The dragon now remembers how to find Sabetha and Inej’s room on successive visits.
- Zizeryx will no longer show up to court in Mother’s place.
- Numerous typos have been fixed.
Changed files in this update