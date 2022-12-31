 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ravager update for 31 December 2022

Version 5.0.1, Ascendance & Descendants (Patched)

Share · View all patches · Build 10236807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dev Notes

It is traditional to release a patch build after a major update, and this is no exception!
MVPs of this build are our lead coder Tosk, and all the early adopters who helped us identify these bugs.

Fixes

  • Adeline will stay in the palace if you promote her after interrogation.
  • If you are loading a very old save, Heloise will be marked as Malice’s mother (if appropriate) during the transition to Act V.
  • Issa’s dress animations are no longer accented with a large black box.
  • Malagar’s court briefing does not throw a greyscreen error.
  • Malice's secret achievement no longer announces that it will be enabled in the live build.
  • Mina’s time-travelling tits have been disempowered. Darja’s infamous wormhole orifice no longer has a successor.
  • Mother will attend court to give a briefing. Of sorts.
  • Sabetha will put her clothes back on between visits.
  • Sabetha can be asked to leave you and Inej alone on successive visits.
  • The dragon now remembers how to find Sabetha and Inej’s room on successive visits.
  • Zizeryx will no longer show up to court in Mother’s place.
  • Numerous typos have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Ravager WIndows Depot 1683561
  • Loading history…
Ravager Mac Depot 1683562
  • Loading history…
Ravager Linux Depot 1683563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link