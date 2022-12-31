 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 31 December 2022

0.9.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10236804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added custom data schema
Added Conquer initial selection Settings effect
Adding units can set up automatic training
Added the general uninstall function
When the conquest is almost over, it asks if the game session is unlimited
Zone provides half the health recovery effect

Fixed bug where enemy units could be deleted
Fixed a bug where the map wonder marker was still displayed when time conditions were not met
Fixed an issue where game session Settings could be incorrect

Damage modification:
When the target is an aircraft, the attack morale > attack morale is required. Otherwise, when both health and morale are greater than the target, it triggers minimum damage. The empty city must trigger minimum damage
Minimum damage is 1/10 of its health limit for aircraft and 1/7 of its health limit for others

Changed files in this update

Depot 1867551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link