Added custom data schema

Added Conquer initial selection Settings effect

Adding units can set up automatic training

Added the general uninstall function

When the conquest is almost over, it asks if the game session is unlimited

Zone provides half the health recovery effect

Fixed bug where enemy units could be deleted

Fixed a bug where the map wonder marker was still displayed when time conditions were not met

Fixed an issue where game session Settings could be incorrect

Damage modification:

When the target is an aircraft, the attack morale > attack morale is required. Otherwise, when both health and morale are greater than the target, it triggers minimum damage. The empty city must trigger minimum damage

Minimum damage is 1/10 of its health limit for aircraft and 1/7 of its health limit for others