Added custom data schema
Added Conquer initial selection Settings effect
Adding units can set up automatic training
Added the general uninstall function
When the conquest is almost over, it asks if the game session is unlimited
Zone provides half the health recovery effect
Fixed bug where enemy units could be deleted
Fixed a bug where the map wonder marker was still displayed when time conditions were not met
Fixed an issue where game session Settings could be incorrect
Damage modification:
When the target is an aircraft, the attack morale > attack morale is required. Otherwise, when both health and morale are greater than the target, it triggers minimum damage. The empty city must trigger minimum damage
Minimum damage is 1/10 of its health limit for aircraft and 1/7 of its health limit for others
Changed files in this update