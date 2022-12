Share · View all patches · Build 10236793 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 12:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks!

Congratulations on the new year 2023! We wish you happiness and fulfillment of desires!

In this patch we have improved:

There is a nice performance boost. Less CPU and memory load.

-Pleasant control with the ability to customize.

-Turn off and adjust the amount of camera shake

-Visual map improves.

-Bug fixed.

Happy New Year!