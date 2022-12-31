Version 3.00 is out - New everything!

Am happy to announce the release of the third large iteration of SailSim. I have sat down and improved what it should actually be and which direction to take. The structure has been redone to allow new additions like lessons and challenges to be added linearly and in turn improve the overall experience.

Completely new look as well as simulator mechanics were created with this update. New challenges, lessons, environments with room to grow and lots more to come.

Another nice point to note is that SailSim now hosts Skipper lessons, prepared directly from an ASA (American Sailing Association) text book. Lessons are developed to give you an idea on what questions are presented when you decide to go through your Skipper courses.

New User Interface

Improved Unlock and Subscription logic

ASA Skipper Text Book Lessons added

Completely new Simulator mechanics and game play

Score, Log, Rank and other achievements are now stored and used

Updated environments and procedural structure

Room for growth and game logic to support it was developed

Still lots to do and more things to come. Hope the new year brings only positive vibes to SailSim, its users and everyone out at sea. Happy New Year!