December Update Live – City Night

It is finally here, the city part of the map which expands line 2 with two new stations. There is also a night mode. If you are driving above ground between 20:00 and 8:00 it will be nighttime.

There is a new train, SG5000 inspired by the trains of the Singapore public transport system. While design this train I felt that trains look better in a low-poly style. Therefore, the overall style of the game is back to a low-poly style.

We are reaching the final release of MetroMover. It will probably be release at the end of January. Nothing new is planned for that update, I will polish the existing parts of the game. For example the tunnels are very empty at the moment which is something I plan to work on.

Thanks for playing!

Blueon

Changelog:

Here is a list with some of the things that have changed including things that might not be noticed in-game.

• City area added.

• New stations added, Clover Street and Pine Street.

• Redesign from voxel to low poly.

• New train added, SG5000.

• Nighttime added.

• Start menu changes.

• Auto driver stopping function rewritten.

• Issues with normals for some models fixed.

• Station doors added to game, used for city stations.