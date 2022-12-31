Update 0.7.26 (Beta)

Hello subROVers!

This Beta update focuses on the Time Control, the feature that allows you to descend and ascend rapidly between 50 m depth and 50 m altitude.



The speed increase was achieved by making the game itself run at a higher time scale, but at the highest setting (8X), the frame rate dropped noticeably in some computers. This had no effect on gameplay but didn't look good, so we've revised the feature to achieve the same effect without going into 8X. We've also renamed it to "Turbo Lift" because the name describes better what it does, regardless of how it works internally, and we've substituted the "timesX" indication with triangles representing steps.

Happy subROVing, and HAPPY NEW YEAR! 😁