Scare Girl update for 31 December 2022

Level 8 is in the game and a zombie map

Share · View all patches · Build 10236450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level 8 is in the game the cinematic is kind of funny cause she said no cap and the zombie map is in the game all u need to do is press p to change levels or map. Both level 8 and the zombie map have some good epic music. I Was Going to play left 4 dead 2 but i spent all day working on the game the 3 houses are finish and the zombie map. in the zombie map only the pistol and sniper rifle works good the smg and the automatic pistol don't work as good i gotta fix that. So yeah my next goal is to make level 9 and the second zombie map i will make news about them when there finish. So yeah The Next Zombie Map Will Come With More Improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161811
  • Loading history…
