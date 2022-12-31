Chrono Ark EA 1.9999 - New World

English

Hello everyone, I am Hyung-Ju Lee, the lead developer of Chrono Ark.

Chrono Ark has been updated to version EA 1.99999!

What is "EA 1.99999"?

First of all, I would like to apologize for postponing the official release to next year early-mid season.

However, we are spending a lot of time making the game quality as good as it can be.

Our original plan was to release the 2.0 update along with the ending, but we realized finishing the ending would push the update period too far. Therefore, we decided to split the story and update the game now.

This means we are planning to finish the main story in the next 2.0 update.

I sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to this year’s official release.

Below are the main features of the EA 1.99999 update.

The Final Story Arc

Azar is trying to end the loop to create a new world.



This update contains story content until just before the ending.

We’ve worked very hard on this part, but it wouldn’t be any fun to spoil it here, so please check it out in-game!



"Everything feels empty... Does it not?"

Main Story Beginning Improvements



Story progress after the first and second death have been changed.

They’ve become shorter and more concise, and we’ve removed the parts that make the story drag.

Other Changes