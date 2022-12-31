Chrono Ark EA 1.9999 - New World

English
Hello everyone, I am Hyung-Ju Lee, the lead developer of Chrono Ark.
Chrono Ark has been updated to version EA 1.99999!
What is "EA 1.99999"?
First of all, I would like to apologize for postponing the official release to next year early-mid season.
However, we are spending a lot of time making the game quality as good as it can be.
Our original plan was to release the 2.0 update along with the ending, but we realized finishing the ending would push the update period too far. Therefore, we decided to split the story and update the game now.
This means we are planning to finish the main story in the next 2.0 update.
I sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to this year’s official release.
Below are the main features of the EA 1.99999 update.
The Final Story Arc
Azar is trying to end the loop to create a new world.
This update contains story content until just before the ending.
We’ve worked very hard on this part, but it wouldn’t be any fun to spoil it here, so please check it out in-game!
"Everything feels empty... Does it not?"
Main Story Beginning Improvements
Story progress after the first and second death have been changed.
They’ve become shorter and more concise, and we’ve removed the parts that make the story drag.
Other Changes
- Added Challenge "Quick Building".
“Quick Building” is a challenge that lets you start from a campfire in the second area ‘Bloody Park’. This shortens playtime significantly, but you will be shorter on items than a regular playthrough, and this challenge will cost “5 Credits” to play.
- Added 3 new items.
- Improved the Result Screen UI
- Added a gameplay option “Battle Speed”.
- Fixed the game so that if you enter soulstones into the vending machines but do not enter Crimson Wilderness, you will get your soulstones back.
Changed files in this update