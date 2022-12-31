Carth Alpha 1.81 Release Notes

Carth Alpha 1.81

~Harvesting and crafting animations are now synced

~Fixed double Mouth Small Slider on Male and Female

~Enemy spell casting now aimed correctly

~Enemy spell casting now causing damage across network

~Created new feats

~Moved around numerous feats under parent feats

~Combined crafting under certain feats

~Dozens of new crafting options

~Balanced crafting

~Added new crafting items

~Balanced harvesting outcomes

~Fixed spells camera shake breaking camera angle

~Audio optimizations

~Continued ram and gpu optimizing

~Spells now spawn correctly across the network

~Blood effects spawn correctly across the network

~Added new feats

~Novice Alchemy

~Novice Blacksmithing

~Novice Carpentry

~Novice Armourer

~Novice Weaponsmith

~Novice Jeweler

~Novice Leatherworking

~Novice Tailoring

~Novice Cook

~Novice Survivalist

~Added new combat and magic feat and skill trees

~Schism Scholar

~Druidic Wardens

~The Altered

~The Divine

~Pact Holder

~Gladiator

~Added dozens of new recipes, abilites, buildables, items, recipes

~Fixed a few audio issues

~Changed out footstep SFX and added a slider to options menu

~Adjusted weapons holders

~Added harvesting of fallen trees for Large logs

~Fixed bug with procedural quest generation

~Ram optimizations

~Bandit blocking animation fixed

~Added books, notes, scrolls and ability to read with ui

~Viernes map work

~Many smaller fixes and tweaks

Thank you all for your support and hope you are having a great holiday season