Carth Alpha 1.81 Release Notes

Carth Alpha 1.81
~Harvesting and crafting animations are now synced
~Fixed double Mouth Small Slider on Male and Female
~Enemy spell casting now aimed correctly
~Enemy spell casting now causing damage across network
~Created new feats
~Moved around numerous feats under parent feats
~Combined crafting under certain feats
~Dozens of new crafting options
~Balanced crafting
~Added new crafting items
~Balanced harvesting outcomes
~Fixed spells camera shake breaking camera angle
~Audio optimizations
~Continued ram and gpu optimizing
~Spells now spawn correctly across the network
~Blood effects spawn correctly across the network
~Added new feats
~Novice Alchemy
~Novice Blacksmithing
~Novice Carpentry
~Novice Armourer
~Novice Weaponsmith
~Novice Jeweler
~Novice Leatherworking
~Novice Tailoring
~Novice Cook
~Novice Survivalist
~Added new combat and magic feat and skill trees
~Schism Scholar
~Druidic Wardens
~The Altered
~The Divine
~Pact Holder
~Gladiator
~Added dozens of new recipes, abilites, buildables, items, recipes
~Fixed a few audio issues
~Changed out footstep SFX and added a slider to options menu
~Adjusted weapons holders
~Added harvesting of fallen trees for Large logs
~Fixed bug with procedural quest generation
~Ram optimizations
~Bandit blocking animation fixed
~Added books, notes, scrolls and ability to read with ui
~Viernes map work
~Many smaller fixes and tweaks
Thank you all for your support and hope you are having a great holiday season
Changed files in this update