Anniversary Update

_No-clowns,

I cannot believe that today marks the first anniversary of Clownfield 2042. Exactly a year ago we have launched Clownfield 2042 on Steam and began our adventure of a true all-out-clownfare experience.

Ever since, we've released numerous amounts of patches, improvements, updates and added new content that shaped Clownfield the way it is today. I am very thankful for the community we've build and feedback we have gathered down the road that led to Clownfield's success.

I just wanted to thank everyone who participated in Clownfield's journey from the bottom of my heart, and my little team that I was able to build throughout time. It all started with one person, and then led to a community of leaders who were able to join the team.

For our anniversary, we've put together an update for everyone to enjoy and appreciate. We've improved player handling and made it feel more robust. We have introduced some QoL updates to make CF2042's experience much smoother, added variety of things to make user interface more enjoyable and understanding; and most importantly added a new map ("North Pole") for this holiday season.

For the full update-log, check out config.ini in game's directory._

_That being said, let's raise a glass for Clownfield 2042 and another year of its journey in 2023! Thanks again everyone, hope you guys are enjoying your holidays and welcoming the New Year in a good company of friends and/or family.

As a part of our anniversary, Clownfield is going on 50% sale starting at 6:00 am PST.

As always, join our discord if you haven't done that already at_ discord.gg/clownfield