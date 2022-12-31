 Skip to content

LiBER update for 31 December 2022

Patch 1.0.0.9 - New Year's Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone On New Year's Eve, we made a small update for Liber
Added 7 new achievements
In the level with “drunk” shooting, the Vikings were slowed down, for a more comfortable passage of the level
In parkour, additional management tips have been added to the “Forest” level, for convenient training and passing the level.
Added the "Continue game" button to the menu

Thank you all for the valuable feedback and support of the game throughout the year.
Follow the news!

