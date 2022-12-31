Patch 1.0.0.9 - New Year's Update

Hello everyone On New Year's Eve, we made a small update for Liber

Added 7 new achievements

In the level with “drunk” shooting, the Vikings were slowed down, for a more comfortable passage of the level

In parkour, additional management tips have been added to the “Forest” level, for convenient training and passing the level.

Added the "Continue game" button to the menu

Thank you all for the valuable feedback and support of the game throughout the year.

Follow the news!