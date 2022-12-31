 Skip to content

Luminous Plume update for 31 December 2022

Luminous Plume Patch Notes (12/30 Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 10235755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is now available.

  • Artifact icons added.
  • Functionality of some artifacts and the artifacts menu adjusted/fixed.
  • Support for custom keyboard configuration added. Please see the included .txt file in the installation folder for more information on how to use the configuration file.
  • Various other small bug fixes, adjustments, and additions.

Please report any issues you find with the latest update via e-mail or the Discord server if possible. Thank you!

