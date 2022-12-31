Luminous Plume Patch Notes (12/30 Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 10235755 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy

A new update is now available.

Artifact icons added.

Functionality of some artifacts and the artifacts menu adjusted/fixed.

Support for custom keyboard configuration added. Please see the included .txt file in the installation folder for more information on how to use the configuration file.

Various other small bug fixes, adjustments, and additions.

Please report any issues you find with the latest update via e-mail or the Discord server if possible. Thank you!