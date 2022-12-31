Fix: hyena getting sick from eating rotten meat
Fix: Healing plant Removing Hyena's immunity to rotten meat
Fix Suricate not showing up in selection for some people
Fix Suricate not able to send invite to have babe
Fix Hyena/Crocodile not healing
Update 113.1
