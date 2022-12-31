Update 1.0.10 - Distant islands now work!

Hello, David here.

A lot of people asked this and here it is! You can now enable or disable distant islands so structures can work even if you are in another island. Be careful because having this option enabled can cause lag.

ːwinter2019happybulbː Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

Now structures work in other islands by default.

Added an option to enable/disable distant islands.

Fixed some typos.

Teaked some German translation terms.

Fixed minor bugs.

Now skills/upgrades are saved when they are bought in the Skill Shop.

Thanks for the support.

David ːwinter2019happyyulː