The Cabin - Summer Vacation update for 31 December 2022

The Cabin - Episode 2 Release

31 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just wanted to thank everyone for their patience with episode 2.

We had a slightly rocky start with achievements not working and a couple graphical issues but both have been fixed now.

Sadly we're unable to fix old saves not working, we believe it's because we added achievements to episode 1 but we're not 100% sure as we're unable to pin point the exact cause.

I also said in a smaller update that the game has 425+ new renders, this isn't true, I missed a folder and it's actually more like 590+ new renders.

This includes 3 entirely new scenes and a significant addition to a pre-existing scene, accounting for roughly 40-50% of the new episode.

If you find any more issues, please don't hesitate to post them in the community section or use the page support which will put you in direct contact with me via email.

