Minor Update - Additional Performance Settings

Hi all, just a small update to add a couple new options that let you better fine-tune your experience.

View Clip - Added options for clipped distances of 50 and 125. Was 75 or none.

Use SSAO - Added a new environment setting that gives a little bit of a shadow effect to corners. This actually improves my FPS a little, but your results may vary.

I hope this helps improve your experience. As always, please reach out to me via Discord if you have any questions or concerns. Thanks and if I don't get another update out tomorrow, happy new year!