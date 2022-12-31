 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lingo update for 31 December 2022

Minor Update - Additional Performance Settings

Share · View all patches · Build 10235511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, just a small update to add a couple new options that let you better fine-tune your experience.

View Clip - Added options for clipped distances of 50 and 125. Was 75 or none.
Use SSAO - Added a new environment setting that gives a little bit of a shadow effect to corners. This actually improves my FPS a little, but your results may vary.

I hope this helps improve your experience. As always, please reach out to me via Discord if you have any questions or concerns. Thanks and if I don't get another update out tomorrow, happy new year!

Changed files in this update

Lingo Content Depot 1814171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link