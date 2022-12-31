Version 2.6.3: New Song, Updated Soundtrack, and Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash that occurred when remapping controls. Apologies for any inconvenience this caused. If you find any serious bugs or crashes please open a new thread on the Steam forums to report them.

It might seem stupid, but I'm human like the rest of us. If it's a bug you can easily reproduce, I can fix it in a few minutes. (Depends when I see it)

Added a new Summer Vibes song to the jukebox with a slowed version.

Added jukebox songs to the official soundtrack.

Fixed some stutter problems caused by improper loading of particle effects.

If you have any stutter problems, also let me know on the forums.

It just means that I forgot to properly instance a certain particle effect so it's loading while you are playing (Godot compiles particle2D nodes at runtime which causes a stutter when they are first loaded).

Let me know what build you are using, what arena, and what enemies you are fighting.

Thanks!