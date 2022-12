Share · View all patches · Build 10235171 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 00:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We got another patch for Stitched HD today as we wrap up a productive 2022. Below is the patch note:

Fixed an issue with text box at incorrect location

Removed an unnecessary tutorial message

Fixed a typo with the help manual

Updated several artworks by removing a few imperfections

Minor artwork addition after decision point

Also, the game will be on sale for 40% off until 1/5/2023

Happy new year!