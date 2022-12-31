 Skip to content

Space Voyage: The Puzzle Game update for 31 December 2022

Achievements Fixed, Added Features ..

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Feature(s)

In Stage Select it is now possible to hide stages that have been 100% completed.

Fixes

Tutorial achievement now works.
One secret achievement did not work so it has been changed and will properly unlock now.
They should both unlock if you have completed them earlier without getting the achievement then.

Stage 3 Level 6 has been changed slighty.

Levels that had pre-placed buttons could get other buttons placed within those. This has been fixed.

Completing the tutorial no longer counts towards the Allstar achievement. (It was never supposed to)

Upcoming Changes:

(These are changes that have not been made, but are on their way)
Many levels have alternate solutions that are not meant to exist. They will be changed to hopefully only have the correct solution. This will not affect your level progress in steam achievements.

Stage 6 will be added once all other mistakes have been corrected.

Changed files in this update

