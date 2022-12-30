SeaBed Audio Novel Collection Episode 1 Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10235057 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 00:06:02 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all SeaBed fans for your continued support over the years! It's made it possible for us to create something new again! We're now happy to announce a project where we were able to give voice to the game's beloved characters in an all-new story...

SeaBed Audio Novel Collection Episode 1 - "Brick Incinerator" is here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2184980/SeaBed_Audio_Novel_Collection__Episode_1__Brick_Incinerator/

This Audio Novel Collection is a series of newly written audio novels for the beloved yuri-themed mystery visual novel.

Episode 1 contains:

Meeting at the school. A strange incident. A scary story. (Length: 13:15)

The episodes are delivered in both a subtitled video format, and a Japanese audio-only track in .wav format.

The video supports Japanese, Japanese (closed captions), English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean subtitles which can be switched at will.

The new Audio Novel scenarios are written by hide38 and directed by AKIRA, with beautiful key illustrations by Tonbu.

Starring

Sachiko has been given a cool and subtle voice by Kondo Yui, known as Biwa Hayahide in Uma Musume, Kiba Mikoto in Triage X, and Nath in 100% Orange Juice!

Meanwhile Takako's silly antics are brought to life by Matsui Eriko (Fuji Kiseki in Uma Musume, Maki Kyouko in Koukago Saikoro Club, Kokuyou in Tsugu Tsugumomo, Kamiya Nao in The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls)!

English Translation: Andrew Hodgson

Chinese Translation: Windyshine

Korean Translation: Moonbi

The other 2 episodes + Extra episode of the collection will be released one by one over the coming months!

We hope you can all enter into a wonderful year 2023 with this release!