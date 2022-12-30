 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cabin - Summer Vacation update for 30 December 2022

The Cabin Episode 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10234973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Episode 2 of the cabin is now live.

  • 20,000 + words
  • 425+ new renders

Please note, you might have issues with saves, we think this is due to adding in achievements but we're not 100% sure. Some saves worked for us and some didn't.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2121101
  • Loading history…
Depot 2121102
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link