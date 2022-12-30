 Skip to content

Price of Power update for 30 December 2022

Chapter 14 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10234954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! I've done a lot more testing and the achievement bug that shipped with Chapter 14 should now be fixed. There's a fairly small patch (7-8MB) that should make everything work again. Once the patch is installed, you'll just need to load your most recent autosave and the achievements should be granted. You won't need to replay any portion of the game, just load the autosave and get those achievements! If this bugfix doesn't work for you, please let me know in the comments, but it's worked for everyone who's tested it so far.

Thank you for your patience and have a great New Year!

Changed files in this update

Price of Power Content Depot 1770211
  • Loading history…
