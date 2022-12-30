Build 0.1.2.7 BugFix and Configuration Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10234897 · Last edited 30 December 2022 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Build 0.1.2.7

Revisions, BugFix and Configuration Patch

Changes and Additions:

*Mini-Map now displays topography data of nearby terrain.

Red=Heat Source

Green=Mixed Rock,Biological, Dirt,

Blue=Ice Brine, Mineral Source, Water Source.

White=Freezing or Raised Terrain elevations.

*Build Piece reconfiguration.

Press C for Small Construction pieces 1,2,3,4,etc.

Press B for Large Construction Pieces 1,2,3,4,etc.

Press V for Hover Vehicle Construction.

*Buildable vehicles are positioned ten units away from the player during vehicle construction mode.