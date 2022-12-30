 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 30 December 2022

Build 0.1.2.7 BugFix and Configuration Patch

Build 0.1.2.7
Revisions, BugFix and Configuration Patch

Changes and Additions:
*Mini-Map now displays topography data of nearby terrain.
Red=Heat Source
Green=Mixed Rock,Biological, Dirt,
Blue=Ice Brine, Mineral Source, Water Source.
White=Freezing or Raised Terrain elevations.

*Build Piece reconfiguration.
Press C for Small Construction pieces 1,2,3,4,etc.
Press B for Large Construction Pieces 1,2,3,4,etc.
Press V for Hover Vehicle Construction.

*Buildable vehicles are positioned ten units away from the player during vehicle construction mode.

