Small patch

Build 10234890 · Last edited 30 December 2022

A minor update has been made following a customer request:

From now on, you'll be able to add new local pictures to your museum without completely overwriting your previous museum.

How does it work?

This will only work if:

You DO NOT have any Opensea or Rarible address in the settings menu. Only a local path

You go to the settings menu and "Download data" every time you have new local files in your folder (so the game detects something is new).

The new local pictures will be added to the NFT builder menu.

Let me know if you encounter any issues with your existing saves.