An irrecusable update !

Our first major update for Family Business:

**- Bug fixes

Improved code optimization for developers

Fixed not having Game Over on zombies

Fix for being able to select a character in zombies

Fixed being able to show the score on zombies

Map improvement in zombies

Adjustments in Nav Mesh (Place where the AI ​​can go)

Weapon balancing (Damage and Recoil)

Adjustment of values ​​in store items**

I know that for many it seems little, but remember that Family Business is only done by one person! Some may even find it strange that I often speak in the plural , but the reason for that is simple , everyone who likes Family Business is part of the game 's production , because without the Family Business community it is nothing , that 's why we always ask you to send us an email talking about bugs , ideas , tips , whatever we want to hear what you have to say about Family Business !

A peek into the future that's coming for Family Business in the year 2023:

WEAPONS RELOADING ANIMATION (Nobody deserves not to have animation)

Multiplayer on zombies

Small campaigns/missions in single player

Customization of both character and weapons

New maps for both classic Family Business mode and zombies

New gamemodes ( Free For All , Capture the Flag , Kill Confirmed , Gun Game , ETC )

And so many other news are yet to come , but with this little peek into the future , you can already imagine what is to come for this project !

I thank everyone who is part of my story! I've always wanted to make games and now it's becoming a reality so I'll never give up working regardless of the results I get! Dream , Believe and Realize !

Thank you for understanding and good game everyone!