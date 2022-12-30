An irrecusable update !

Our first major update for Family Business:
**- Bug fixes
- Improved code optimization for developers
- Fixed not having Game Over on zombies
- Fix for being able to select a character in zombies
- Fixed being able to show the score on zombies
- Map improvement in zombies
- Adjustments in Nav Mesh (Place where the AI can go)
- Weapon balancing (Damage and Recoil)
- Adjustment of values in store items**
I know that for many it seems little, but remember that Family Business is only done by one person! Some may even find it strange that I often speak in the plural , but the reason for that is simple , everyone who likes Family Business is part of the game 's production , because without the Family Business community it is nothing , that 's why we always ask you to send us an email talking about bugs , ideas , tips , whatever we want to hear what you have to say about Family Business !
A peek into the future that's coming for Family Business in the year 2023:
- WEAPONS RELOADING ANIMATION (Nobody deserves not to have animation)
- Multiplayer on zombies
- Small campaigns/missions in single player
- Customization of both character and weapons
- New maps for both classic Family Business mode and zombies
- New gamemodes ( Free For All , Capture the Flag , Kill Confirmed , Gun Game , ETC )
And so many other news are yet to come , but with this little peek into the future , you can already imagine what is to come for this project !
I thank everyone who is part of my story! I've always wanted to make games and now it's becoming a reality so I'll never give up working regardless of the results I get! Dream , Believe and Realize !
Thank you for understanding and good game everyone!
- Don
Changed files in this update