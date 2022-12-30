December 30, 2022 — New Marimede Costume, a Role Change, and a New Setting!

Continuing our commitment to monthly updates, the latest update for: ESPIONAGE: Mafia Evolved is now live!

1️⃣ New Costume Added:

🌟 ROOKIE MARIMEDE

2️⃣ Role Change:

🌟 The Spy can now use both Eliminate -AND- Order whenever those actions are available. Previously, the option was to use one -OR- the other. We have other meta changes in mind—some major—but want to start with this one to see what effect it has on the overall match flow.

3️⃣ New Match Setting:

🌟 Variance — If the host decides, this new optional setting can be enabled which grants bonus XP per match for all players while ensuring players cannot use the same character two matches in a row. This setting carries over to all Variance lobbies; because it is optional, this setting can be disabled by the host at any time, or you may create a new lobby without it enabled.

4️⃣ UI Update:

🌟 The Informant will now see a red target icon on the top of the screen after receiving an Order from the Spy. This icon will last for the duration of the upcoming round. The Spy will see this icon as well.

5️⃣ Hint Update:

🌟 Hints have been revised to reflect recent updates to AP totals and other gameplay changes. Additionally, we have added hints to reflect the ways in which certain abilities were being used. One example is that hints related to Order now specify the Spy may want you to use a Trust or Suspicion action on his or her stated target. Previously, this was specified as Suspicion. We hope these changes will continue to help acclimate new players and will continue iterating as needed.

6️⃣ General Fixes:

🌟 Various visual bug fixes have been made. We've also addressed an issue with ghost sprites that were appearing on lower-spec machines.

AI Players will be joining us early in 2023! Join the Discord server if you would like to help playtest this feature.