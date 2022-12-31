Umbra - Update (Patch Notes) v1.3

Patch Notes from version 1.2

So after patch v1.2, there were still some annoying issues that were able to break the game, also some areas felt very empty and some rooms were too dark to enjoy the experience.

General Changes:



Added props in some scenes, you will likely notice it in The Park, where before it was mostly empty, now it is more interesting and fitting.

Added more lights in certain areas.

Re-ubicated some props for balancing the Navigable Radius of the AI.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that bugged the options menu with the pause menu, now when you have the options menu open and you press "ESC" to close the pause menu, the options menu will close as well.

Fixed some blood pools, since their spray box was so big, it also covered the flashlight, now they have been re-adjusted to stop this from happening.

Fixed AI's chasing path, Amon used to sometimes go to the wrong place when he saw the player, this has been fixed.

After these changes, Umbra will be a way more balanced and fun game to play!