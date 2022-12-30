 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fabric Of Reality update for 30 December 2022

Controller Support Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10234796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the controller support update as promised!
There's also a few other changes, some bigger than others.

UPDATE NOTES:

  • Added much better controller support. Should work with Playstation 4/5 and Xbox One controllers.
  • Added lines between cards with synergies, only visible when the card selected is part of a synergy
  • Added more keybinds in the options menu
  • Added more "thoughts" to Howard
  • Changed the scaling of the damage stat
  • Fixed visual bug where red particles would appear at the start of a run
  • After beating wave 80 for the first time, you'll be able to see what cards that you've already picked recycle into.
  • Added a tip for the above change
  • Fixed a bug where menu buttons could be pushed while options where open
  • Made the sides of the screen more sensitive when moving around the tech tree
  • Made it easier to find a certain easter egg
  • Fixed a bug for a certain easter egg
  • Increased the difficulty score and gold multiplier for the battle royale gamemode
  • Increased your damage in the glass canon gamemode
  • Slightly buffed the wave 20 boss
  • Fixed a bug in the final boss fight caused by the No Filler gamemode
  • Renamed some stats on the deck building screen to match the synergy and recycle text
  • The final boss now sets the gamespeed to 1 regardless of gamemodes to prevent bugs

Please remember that I'm a solo developer and there's the possibility of bugs being present.
If you encounter a bug, please join our Discord Server and let me know!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link