Here is the controller support update as promised!

There's also a few other changes, some bigger than others.

UPDATE NOTES:

Added much better controller support. Should work with Playstation 4/5 and Xbox One controllers.

Added lines between cards with synergies, only visible when the card selected is part of a synergy

Added more keybinds in the options menu

Added more "thoughts" to Howard

Changed the scaling of the damage stat

Fixed visual bug where red particles would appear at the start of a run

After beating wave 80 for the first time, you'll be able to see what cards that you've already picked recycle into.

Added a tip for the above change

Fixed a bug where menu buttons could be pushed while options where open

Made the sides of the screen more sensitive when moving around the tech tree

Made it easier to find a certain easter egg

Fixed a bug for a certain easter egg

Increased the difficulty score and gold multiplier for the battle royale gamemode

Increased your damage in the glass canon gamemode

Slightly buffed the wave 20 boss

Fixed a bug in the final boss fight caused by the No Filler gamemode

Renamed some stats on the deck building screen to match the synergy and recycle text

The final boss now sets the gamespeed to 1 regardless of gamemodes to prevent bugs

Please remember that I'm a solo developer and there's the possibility of bugs being present.

If you encounter a bug, please join our Discord Server and let me know!