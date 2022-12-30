Here is the controller support update as promised!
There's also a few other changes, some bigger than others.
UPDATE NOTES:
- Added much better controller support. Should work with Playstation 4/5 and Xbox One controllers.
- Added lines between cards with synergies, only visible when the card selected is part of a synergy
- Added more keybinds in the options menu
- Added more "thoughts" to Howard
- Changed the scaling of the damage stat
- Fixed visual bug where red particles would appear at the start of a run
- After beating wave 80 for the first time, you'll be able to see what cards that you've already picked recycle into.
- Added a tip for the above change
- Fixed a bug where menu buttons could be pushed while options where open
- Made the sides of the screen more sensitive when moving around the tech tree
- Made it easier to find a certain easter egg
- Fixed a bug for a certain easter egg
- Increased the difficulty score and gold multiplier for the battle royale gamemode
- Increased your damage in the glass canon gamemode
- Slightly buffed the wave 20 boss
- Fixed a bug in the final boss fight caused by the No Filler gamemode
- Renamed some stats on the deck building screen to match the synergy and recycle text
- The final boss now sets the gamespeed to 1 regardless of gamemodes to prevent bugs
Please remember that I'm a solo developer and there's the possibility of bugs being present.
If you encounter a bug, please join our Discord Server and let me know!
