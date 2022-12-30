 Skip to content

EON Fighter update for 30 December 2022

Update 0.4.6!

Build 10234697 · Last edited by Wendy

After spending a few days with the family over Christmas, I continue to improve the UI in game.

  • The in-game user interface was redesigned, trying to make them more accessible and easy to read.

  • Now every time you level up you get 1% bonus health.

  • Continued refinement of the controller for joysticks, which causes the cursor to move in the menu in some cases.

  • A-22 missiles now have red smoke to further differentiate them from B-2 missiles.

I thank everyone who gives me the feedback I need, I wish you a beautiful new year and that 2023 arrives full of success for everyone!

See you next!

