Remake and plans for 2023

Hi! In 2023, we will delight you with three major and absolutely free events!

1. Welcome Back To 2007 Soundtrack

The soundtrack will be absolutely free for everyone from January 9th, 2023, Monday. If you have already bought an add-on, then you can make a refund through the standard procedure, or you can leave everything as it is and we will be grateful to you =)

2. Welcome Back To 2007 - Classic Greenlight Edition

The add-on will also be absolutely free for everyone from January 9th, 2023, Monday. If you have already bought an add-on, then you can make a refund through the standard procedure, or you can leave everything as it is and we will be grateful to you =)

3. Welcome Back To 2007

The main game will get a full Remake absolutely for free. We plan to release a Remake before May 9th, 2023.

The game will completely change its engine, get statistics support, controller support, leaderboards, a modern interface and support for modern graphics. We will also remove bugs such as character sliding. And much, much more!

Why are we doing this?

In 2023, on May 9th, our game turns 5 years old. And in this way we wanted to please the players and thank everyone for their support!

Stay tuned for updates =)

Thank you very much!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/666940/Welcome_Back_To_2007/