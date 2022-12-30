Hello everyone,

Thanks for your awesome feedback on the first beta build. I spent about a month to parse that feedback and overhaul the entire meta-progression. The new build is live now.

Because the changes were drastic, your save-file from the old build will be reset. The progression experience is very different now.

A lot of the bugs reported on Discord have been fixed, but not all. But everything is on my list. Future builds will be delivered faster, as the changes will be incremental from now on.

Looking forward to your response to the new build.

Check it out. The Goddess of fortune awaits you!

PLEASE fill the feedback form (even if you filled it before) based on your experience with the new build. Also you are welcome to join the Discord to participate in the discussion.

Have a wonderful new year's eve!