End of the Year Update

Hello.

Last week we said we're working on the game and we are.

No rest until we keep our word and give you the update.

Last day of the year and here we are:

Please welcome new user interface. Some of the parts are hidden and will be unveiled as we add more features to the game.

Spanish localization is added to the game making it 8 languages in total: English, Russian, Ukrainian,

Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, French and now Spanish.

If you want the game to be translated to your language and have the skills to do it, feel free to write us at play@talltroll.com

We are really happy to get your feedback good or bad. So don't be shy and let us know what you think is missing or can be improved in the game.

Happy New Year!