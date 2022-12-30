Update v0.5.5 - Tutorial, Ghosts in Freeride and New Race Track

Tutorial

The tutorial is now available and it will show you the basics of riding bikes.

A more extended tutorial for tricks and in air control will come in the future updates.

NEW Race Track

There is a new track specifically designed for the tutorial. This track is a circuit and you have two new races to beat!

Ghosts in Freeride

Never ride alone anymore! Freeride mode will show random racers' ghosts going down hill. You can also turn it off if you prefer riding solo.

Thank you!

Thank you for playing Down Fast VR!

2023 will be exciting year so stay tuned not to miss any updates :)

Have a Happy New Year!