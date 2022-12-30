 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Down Fast VR update for 30 December 2022

Update v0.5.5 - Tutorial, Ghosts in Freeride and New Race Track

Share · View all patches · Build 10234533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorial

The tutorial is now available and it will show you the basics of riding bikes.

A more extended tutorial for tricks and in air control will come in the future updates.

NEW Race Track

There is a new track specifically designed for the tutorial. This track is a circuit and you have two new races to beat!

Ghosts in Freeride

Never ride alone anymore! Freeride mode will show random racers' ghosts going down hill. You can also turn it off if you prefer riding solo.

Thank you!

Thank you for playing Down Fast VR!
2023 will be exciting year so stay tuned not to miss any updates :)

Have a Happy New Year!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link