Lost Abroad Café Early Access Launch: Join the Language Learning Adventure!

We are thrilled to announce that Lost Abroad Café is now available for Early Access on Steam!

Our team has been hard at work creating a unique and engaging experience that combines the fun of a café management game with the challenge of learning a new language. You can choose to learn Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, or German while serving coffee, tea, and snacks to customers in a virtual café.

We typically have 1-2 updates per month and are actively building out new language content/equipment, new features like our leaderboard and upcoming achievements, and will be getting into more game polish with updated graphics, UI, audio, and more!

Learning a new language has numerous benefits, including improved cognitive function and memory, expanded career opportunities, and the ability to connect with people from different cultures. With Lost Abroad Café, you can learn a new language in a fun and engaging way that immerses you in the language and culture. Through regular practice and repetition, you will improve your language skills and, most importantly, be able to associate what you learn with real objects and actions, not just text-based translations.

We can't wait for you to join us on this language learning journey. So come on in to Lost Abroad Café and let the fun begin!

Best regards,

The Lost Abroad Team