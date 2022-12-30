Patch 1.3.1

Despite the Holiday season we managed to get in a fair number of bug fixes and a handful of gameplay improvements. Many of these are based on reports from the community and the lively debates we have about the game on our discord server.

If you like to contribute, please check it out. We are planning to test a few new features on a beta branch soon, and our discord is the best place to learn about all the latest!

Gameplay Changes

Items made by you get a special mark in their description.

Making crafting tests a little easier.

The Forge of Destiny now also works with casts.

You can find more patches of firewood in obscuri forests.

The Imperials camping in the Garden of Yendor no longer camp in the same room as the arcane rift that brought them there.

The Raaf Disc is discarded when you leave the Garden of Yendor.

Clans can send out patrols to prevent recently cleared site from being repopulated with monsters.

Additional notifications when main encounters are resolved.

Bug Fixes