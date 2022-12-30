Patch 1.3.1

Despite the Holiday season we managed to get in a fair number of bug fixes and a handful of gameplay improvements. Many of these are based on reports from the community and the lively debates we have about the game on our discord server.
If you like to contribute, please check it out. We are planning to test a few new features on a beta branch soon, and our discord is the best place to learn about all the latest!
Gameplay Changes
- Items made by you get a special mark in their description.
- Making crafting tests a little easier.
- The Forge of Destiny now also works with casts.
- You can find more patches of firewood in obscuri forests.
- The Imperials camping in the Garden of Yendor no longer camp in the same room as the arcane rift that brought them there.
- The Raaf Disc is discarded when you leave the Garden of Yendor.
- Clans can send out patrols to prevent recently cleared site from being repopulated with monsters.
- Additional notifications when main encounters are resolved.
Bug Fixes
- Adds an extra map diagnostic that can repair flawed connections into the First Valley from the High Pass.
- Quan actually drop Wurm Scales.
- Fixes issue with crafting options not always appearing.
- Fixing issue with lingering reputations.
- Making the auto repair for the Dandelion Pit constraint more robust.
- Waterskins indicate they work against heat as well as dry fortunes.
- Reduces the chance cave entrances are not generated because other level features take priority (doesn’t cover all instances of this issue, please report again if this happens again).
- Fixing generator issue that could cause levels to be populated incompletely (features and enemies would be missing).
- Adds the correct table entries to spawn ‘old weapons’.
- Taking extra measures to prevent traveling traders to pick destinations inside the First Valley, and preventing them from picking their current location as the next destination.
- Fixing issues with names and images of some crafting recipes.
- The Bawdy Song indicates the correct gains in the camping study menu.
- Fixes generator issues that generated fake passages at the edge of cave levels.
- If you cancel a test to forge an item, the forging materials are restored to your inventory.
- You can navigate to the crafting recipes using a controller.
- Fixing an issue that caused the game to stall after trying to reload a game in which the previous wayfarer had died.
- Addressing some issues with incorrect spelling, grammar and missing texts.
