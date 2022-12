CURSE CRACKERS 1.1 HALTED DAWN

ENJOY SOME NEW POSTGAME CONTENT AND CHALLENGES AS WELL AS QUALITY OF LIFE TWEAKS / FIXES.

-ADDED CHECKPOINT TO CRYPT 1

-GRAMMAR PASS

-ARDAS WILL NO LONGER SCORE DURING THE CUTSCENE. HE HAS BEEN PROPERLY SCOLDED FOR CHEATING.

-FIXED ODD COLLISION RUINS 3

-FIXED SPIKES 5-1

-CHIME WILL NO LONGER MAKE A CERTAIN ARTIFACTS NOISES AFTER UNEQUIPPING IT

-FIXED TWO WRONG TILES SWAMP 5

-BARRELS NOW CORRECTLY POP WHEN PUT INTO COLLISION

-START BUTTON DURING CONVERSATIONS WILL NOW SKIP THE CURRENT 'CHAT BLOCK'

-IS SOMEONE ACTUALLY READING THIS?

-STOPWATCH WILL NOW BRIEFLY PAUSE THE TIMER WHEN KILLING ENEMIES

-SNEEZERS AND PITCHERS NOW ONLY MAKE NOISE WHEN NEARBY

-MODIFIED ARCADE AND TIMER APPEARENCE IN THE HUD

-ADDED A VISUAL CUE WHEN SPEED MEDALS ARE FAILED

-FIXED TILES IN TUTORIAL

-LORE

-NORMALIZED OVERWORLD NUMBERS

-ELITE FEATS

-BANNERS

-MIRRORS

-NEW NPCS

-NEW QUEST

-NEW BOSS(ES?)

-FOLLOW UP TO POSTGAME ENDING

-SPICED UP ARCADE

-CURSES (ARCADE ONLY)

-NEW MENU ART ADDED FOR AN EXISTING FEAT AS VOTED FOR BY THE COMMUNITY

-INFINITE PIG IS NOW FINITE.

-OPENING A FEAT WINDOW WILL DOUBLE CHECK THAT IT IS CORRECTLY EARNED ON STEAM

-NEW MUSIC

-LOTS OF MINOR FIXES I FORGOT TO NOTE.