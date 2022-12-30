Lootun 0.7 Agony Update

The 0.7 Agony Update is now live! This update features new Endgame content, new Items to hunt for, new Item Upgrade Crafts, a complete rework of the Ascendancy System and much more! Please find the full update notes below:
0.7.0.10 Changelog 30.12.22
General:
- Updated the base resolution of the game to 16:9. Many menus have been reworked to accommodate this new resolution.
- Increased the resolution of most graphical assets.
- Introduced a new Glossary Page for Damage Types.
- Health and Barrier Regen now display the appropriate values when using the Devotion Enchant.
- Introduce a new Settings Tab for Advanced Settings.
- Added a new Advanced Setting: "Always show all Character Stats" which, when enabled, will show all character stats including those at 0.3
- References to "Salvaging" have been replaced with "Scrapping".
Optimization:
- Improved the Performance of most Scrolling Menus.
Quality of Life:
- Added a "Max Paragon Level" setting for the Add Paragon Levels craft.
- When crafting Equipment at the Blacksmith you will now see a preview of the Bonus Attribute for the selected Item.
- When crafting Gems at the Blacksmith you will now see a preview of the Attributes for the selected Gem.
- Dragging an Item over the next bag Inventory button will cause the next bag to be loaded.
- Introduced new Inventory Bag filters for Weapons, Armour, Accessories, and Offhands.
- Added search support for Armour sub class (Light, Medium, Heavy) to the Inventory and Glossary.
New Content:
- New endgame content system: Agony Missions.
- 60 New Items to find.
- New Enchants.
- New Attributes.
- New Tools.
- New Building Upgrades & Crafts to unlock.
- New Achievements.
Ascendancy Rework:
- Removed Ascendancy Cooldowns and their associated Passives.
- Each Ascendancy Class now has it's own unique passive effect.
- Split Ascendancy Passives between Generic Ascendancy Passives and Ascendancy Specific Passives.
- Introduced new Generic Ascendancy Passives to replace the removed Ascendancy Cooldown Passives.
- Introduced new Ascendancy Specific Passives for each Ascendancy Class.
Ascendancy Relics:
- Ascendancy Relics now have new Ascendancy Bonuses matching those of the Ascendancy Classes.
- Ascendancy Relics no longer have an Ascendancy Class requirement to equip.
- The Ascendancy Relics attribute pool has been updated and standardised. It should now be slightly easier to get a Relic with the exact attribute that you want.
Balance:
- The Mine, Forest, and Farm Rank 6 Upgrade now grants an additional Worker Slot.
- Blacksmith Ranks 4 and 5 now grant the ability to Craft Legendary and Mythical Rarity Equipment.
- Ancient Reliquary no longer requires Uncommon Runes or Glyphs.
- Increased the rate that the Gold Per Harvest attribute scales with Item Level.
- Iron Skin now has a duration of 6 Seconds (was 8).
- Iron Skin can now only trigger once every 0.5 Seconds.
- Iron Skin can now be dodged / evaded.
- Changes in Max HP during combat now preserve the HP Percentage.
Attributes:
- All sources of Damage Over Time % have been increased by 50%.
- Increased Barrier is now Barrier Multiplier and each source multiplicatively increases your maximum Barrier.
- Mage and Ascendancy Increased Barrier Passives now grant 20% More Barrier at max rank (was 10%).
- The effect of Chill is now multiplicative with other sources of Attack Speed.
- Relics now grant +15 Armour Per Level (Was +10).
- Relics now grant +15 Barrier Per Level (Was +8).
Bounties:
- Each Infamy Level now grants Bounty Monsters 60% More Health (Was 40%).
- Reduced the intensity of most Bounty Modifiers.
- Introduced a new Minimum Paragon Level which is 5 levels below the Max available for each Bounty. For example Infamy Level 8 Bounties will now grant a Minimum Paragon Level of 3. This will only apply to Bounties created from 0.7 onwards.
- The Base Paragon Upgrade Chance for Bounties is now 5% (Was 10%).
- The Paragon Upgrade Chance granted by each Paragon Level passive rank is now 2.5% (was 3%).
Items:
- Emperor's Blessing, Fortitude, Strength and Doubt now scrap into Lead Bars.
- Pathfinder Pads now grants +5% Stagger (Was +10%).
- Tattered Wings now grants +4% Dodge Chance (Was +6%).
- Dragon Band now grants +15% Healing Effectiveness (Was +30%).
- Guide to the Abyss now grants +210 Elemental Penetration at Level 150 (Was +315).
- Firestone Shiv now grants +315 Fire Penetration at Level 150 (Was +210).
- Dragonforged Spellblade now grants +840 Armour Penetration at Level 150 (Was 210 Elemental Penetration).
- Thunder Crash now grants +315 Lightning Penetration at Level 150 (Was +210).
- Arcane Ritual Staff now grants + 630 Arcane Penetration at Level 150 (Was +420).
- Blizzard Staff now grants + 630 Cold Penetration at Level 150 (Was +420).
- Bear Claw now grants + 1452% Damage Over Time at Level 150 (Was +968%).
- Envenom now grants +5% Ailment effect at Level 150 (Was +1210% Damage Over Time).
- Honed Bow now grants +315 Physical Penetration at Level 150 (Was +210).
- Cleaver now grants +4% Critical Chance at Level 150 (Was +968% Physical Damage).
- Frost Sting now grants +315 Cold Penetration at Level 150 (Was +968% Cold Damage).
- Plague Staff now grants +2904% Damage Over Time at Level 150 (Was +2420%).
Enchants:
- Endure now grants +10% Stagger (Was +20%).
- Censure now grants -10% Critical Chance in addition to allowing DoT's to Critically hit
- Purpose now grants 50% More Barrier (Was +200% Increased Barrier).
- Defiance now has an internal cooldown.
Bug Fixes:
General:
- Fixed a bug where the Flask Auto Refill option was sometimes available without the required upgrade.
- Fixed a bug where stacking Chests would cause the Tooltip to be hidden.
- Fixed a bug where Gems with fixed Item Levels would sometimes now be correctly Auto Scrapped.
- Fixed a bug where some Attributes that can be granted by other Attributes were not updating in the Character Stat Sheet correctly. (For example Bleed Avoidance from Ailment Avoidance).
- Fixed a rare bug where attack progress could become negative.
- Fixed a bug where Resetting the Damage Meter could cause some of the Damage Meter bars to become transparent.
- Fixed an issue where the Gold cost of Shattering or Donating materials could overflow.
- Fixed a bug where the Treasure Dummy would always spawn at the starting Monster Level in Endless Spires.
- Fixed a bug where crafting Tools would not consume Materials or Gold.
- Fixed a bug where the Auto Bag Open options were available without the required upgrade.
- Fixed a bug where the Loadout Rename button could not be clicked after unlocking a new Loadout.
- The Upgrade Item Attributes Craft now shows the correct material cost when the "Max Attribute Rank" and "Upgrade All Attributes" options are enabled.
- Fixed a bug where sorting Reward Chests by Item Level could cause them to become out of sync in the Inventory.
- Miscellaneous text fixes.
Skills:
- Fixed a bug where Earthquake and Armour Break were not correctly using the damage type of the Equipped Weapon.
- Fixed a bug where the Ignite dealt by the Monster Ability Explosive Shot did not have the DoT damage tag.
- Fixed a bug where Sunder – Sweeping Blow would not trigger below Rank 5.
- Fixed a bug where Fireball – Spell Echo was not triggering correctly.
- Fireball – Forking Fire now correctly causes Fireball to deal Area Damage.
