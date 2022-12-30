Lootun 0.7 Agony Update

The 0.7 Agony Update is now live! This update features new Endgame content, new Items to hunt for, new Item Upgrade Crafts, a complete rework of the Ascendancy System and much more! Please find the full update notes below:

0.7.0.10 Changelog 30.12.22

General:

Updated the base resolution of the game to 16:9. Many menus have been reworked to accommodate this new resolution.

Increased the resolution of most graphical assets.

Introduced a new Glossary Page for Damage Types.

Health and Barrier Regen now display the appropriate values when using the Devotion Enchant.

Introduce a new Settings Tab for Advanced Settings.

Added a new Advanced Setting: "Always show all Character Stats" which, when enabled, will show all character stats including those at 0.3

References to "Salvaging" have been replaced with "Scrapping".

Optimization:

Improved the Performance of most Scrolling Menus.

Quality of Life:

Added a "Max Paragon Level" setting for the Add Paragon Levels craft.

When crafting Equipment at the Blacksmith you will now see a preview of the Bonus Attribute for the selected Item.

When crafting Gems at the Blacksmith you will now see a preview of the Attributes for the selected Gem.

Dragging an Item over the next bag Inventory button will cause the next bag to be loaded.

Introduced new Inventory Bag filters for Weapons, Armour, Accessories, and Offhands.

Added search support for Armour sub class (Light, Medium, Heavy) to the Inventory and Glossary.

New Content:

New endgame content system: Agony Missions.

60 New Items to find.

New Enchants.

New Attributes.

New Tools.

New Building Upgrades & Crafts to unlock.

New Achievements.

Ascendancy Rework:

Removed Ascendancy Cooldowns and their associated Passives.

Each Ascendancy Class now has it's own unique passive effect.

Split Ascendancy Passives between Generic Ascendancy Passives and Ascendancy Specific Passives.

Introduced new Generic Ascendancy Passives to replace the removed Ascendancy Cooldown Passives.

Introduced new Ascendancy Specific Passives for each Ascendancy Class.

Ascendancy Relics:

Ascendancy Relics now have new Ascendancy Bonuses matching those of the Ascendancy Classes.

Ascendancy Relics no longer have an Ascendancy Class requirement to equip.

The Ascendancy Relics attribute pool has been updated and standardised. It should now be slightly easier to get a Relic with the exact attribute that you want.

Balance:

The Mine, Forest, and Farm Rank 6 Upgrade now grants an additional Worker Slot.

Blacksmith Ranks 4 and 5 now grant the ability to Craft Legendary and Mythical Rarity Equipment.

Ancient Reliquary no longer requires Uncommon Runes or Glyphs.

Increased the rate that the Gold Per Harvest attribute scales with Item Level.

Iron Skin now has a duration of 6 Seconds (was 8).

Iron Skin can now only trigger once every 0.5 Seconds.

Iron Skin can now be dodged / evaded.

Changes in Max HP during combat now preserve the HP Percentage.

Attributes:

All sources of Damage Over Time % have been increased by 50%.

Increased Barrier is now Barrier Multiplier and each source multiplicatively increases your maximum Barrier.

Mage and Ascendancy Increased Barrier Passives now grant 20% More Barrier at max rank (was 10%).

The effect of Chill is now multiplicative with other sources of Attack Speed.

Relics now grant +15 Armour Per Level (Was +10).

Relics now grant +15 Barrier Per Level (Was +8).

Bounties:

Each Infamy Level now grants Bounty Monsters 60% More Health (Was 40%).

Reduced the intensity of most Bounty Modifiers.

Introduced a new Minimum Paragon Level which is 5 levels below the Max available for each Bounty. For example Infamy Level 8 Bounties will now grant a Minimum Paragon Level of 3. This will only apply to Bounties created from 0.7 onwards.

The Base Paragon Upgrade Chance for Bounties is now 5% (Was 10%).

The Paragon Upgrade Chance granted by each Paragon Level passive rank is now 2.5% (was 3%).

Items:

Emperor's Blessing, Fortitude, Strength and Doubt now scrap into Lead Bars.

Pathfinder Pads now grants +5% Stagger (Was +10%).

Tattered Wings now grants +4% Dodge Chance (Was +6%).

Dragon Band now grants +15% Healing Effectiveness (Was +30%).

Guide to the Abyss now grants +210 Elemental Penetration at Level 150 (Was +315).

Firestone Shiv now grants +315 Fire Penetration at Level 150 (Was +210).

Dragonforged Spellblade now grants +840 Armour Penetration at Level 150 (Was 210 Elemental Penetration).

Thunder Crash now grants +315 Lightning Penetration at Level 150 (Was +210).

Arcane Ritual Staff now grants + 630 Arcane Penetration at Level 150 (Was +420).

Blizzard Staff now grants + 630 Cold Penetration at Level 150 (Was +420).

Bear Claw now grants + 1452% Damage Over Time at Level 150 (Was +968%).

Envenom now grants +5% Ailment effect at Level 150 (Was +1210% Damage Over Time).

Honed Bow now grants +315 Physical Penetration at Level 150 (Was +210).

Cleaver now grants +4% Critical Chance at Level 150 (Was +968% Physical Damage).

Frost Sting now grants +315 Cold Penetration at Level 150 (Was +968% Cold Damage).

Plague Staff now grants +2904% Damage Over Time at Level 150 (Was +2420%).

Enchants:

Endure now grants +10% Stagger (Was +20%).

Censure now grants -10% Critical Chance in addition to allowing DoT's to Critically hit

Purpose now grants 50% More Barrier (Was +200% Increased Barrier).

Defiance now has an internal cooldown.

Bug Fixes:

General:

Fixed a bug where the Flask Auto Refill option was sometimes available without the required upgrade.

Fixed a bug where stacking Chests would cause the Tooltip to be hidden.

Fixed a bug where Gems with fixed Item Levels would sometimes now be correctly Auto Scrapped.

Fixed a bug where some Attributes that can be granted by other Attributes were not updating in the Character Stat Sheet correctly. (For example Bleed Avoidance from Ailment Avoidance).

Fixed a rare bug where attack progress could become negative.

Fixed a bug where Resetting the Damage Meter could cause some of the Damage Meter bars to become transparent.

Fixed an issue where the Gold cost of Shattering or Donating materials could overflow.

Fixed a bug where the Treasure Dummy would always spawn at the starting Monster Level in Endless Spires.

Fixed a bug where crafting Tools would not consume Materials or Gold.

Fixed a bug where the Auto Bag Open options were available without the required upgrade.

Fixed a bug where the Loadout Rename button could not be clicked after unlocking a new Loadout.

The Upgrade Item Attributes Craft now shows the correct material cost when the "Max Attribute Rank" and "Upgrade All Attributes" options are enabled.

Fixed a bug where sorting Reward Chests by Item Level could cause them to become out of sync in the Inventory.

Miscellaneous text fixes.

Skills: