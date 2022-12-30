HELLSEED UPDATE #5: 12-30-2022 AMD RADEON FIX

Hi guys,

Today we have released a new update for celebrating the end of the year!

AMD RADEON DRIVERS FIX

In the last months AMD has done a big job for optimizing OpenGL drivers, I confirm that S2Engine and so HELLSEED take advantage from that. The problem was that transparent surfaces and water did not render correctly. I've finally fixed these glitches.

These problems permain on the HELLSEED demo and current S2Engine public version. They will be updated next year as soon as possible.

FASTER LOADING

I've started to optimizing the loading speed. It seems that loading times have been significantly reduced in this version. Let me know :)

NEW CROUCH

Following some users feedback I've improved the crouch system. Now the crouch is "parallel" to other movements so Player doesn't stuck while performing crouch animation. This time the crouch also works when player runs.

TEXTUAL HELPS OPTION

I've added a new option into the menu general section. This new option enables some text that appears after some time the player doesn't understand what to do, this text gives player suggestions to help him. They can be enable and disable independently by the standard Helps (that are showed generally as blood strips indicating the way to follow).

AA OPTION

I've also inserted an anti-aliasing option into the rendering section of the menu. In previous version anti-aliasing were enabled/disabled only changing the graphics presets.

GENERAL CLEANING

I continued the general cleaning of the overal game by disabling drawers, lights and other interactive elements that aren't useful to the player (for example empty drawers) and generate only confusion.

Of course the work isn't completely finished because the number of objects to replace is big.

I think this work should also contribute to the general optimization of perfomances (less interactive objects to update)

DEBUG

As usual I've done additional small bug fixes that should generally improve the game experience.

Hoping you are enjoying the game,

have a happy new year.

Good 2023 to all.

See you next year!

PROFENIX STUDIO