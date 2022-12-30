In previous versions, the ending would stall on the first frame of the slideshow, thus preventing the game to proceed to credits and to grant the Hero achievement. This should be fixed and the game can be completed once again.
DreamWatcher update for 30 December 2022
Fixed the ending slideshow
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DreamWatcher Content Depot 1444751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update