 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DreamWatcher update for 30 December 2022

Fixed the ending slideshow

Share · View all patches · Build 10234169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In previous versions, the ending would stall on the first frame of the slideshow, thus preventing the game to proceed to credits and to grant the Hero achievement. This should be fixed and the game can be completed once again.

Changed files in this update

DreamWatcher Content Depot 1444751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link