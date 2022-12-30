Market revamp. Upgrade perk booths. Buckets next to the Ranged, Melee, Board and Body booths allow you to donate credits to increase their stock. Your donations are persistent; amount donated carries over between runs. Each booth starts out with one perk option. Donate 2000 credits to increase the stock to two and 4000 to get the stock to three.

After finding and interacting with a particular nurse, she will be able to heal you for a small donation at the market. Once found and interacted with she will be available at the market every run.

You need to rescue the drone parts dealer to have access to his services. Once rescued he will be available at the market every run.

You need to first rescue the explosives dealer before having access to his services. Once rescued he will be available at the market every run.

Market guards no longer pester you by following you around if you haven’t attacked them during your current run.

New assets and a remodel.

Keys are a part of the game again, but are used differently than before. They are rarely found in trash, by paying the wishing well, in explosive crates, hack-able crates and regular loot crates.

You may run across caged citizens. You can free them for a reward if you have a key.

ATMs may be found inside buildings. They allow you to use one key per try, in hopes of getting a large sum of credits. You can use these as many times as you want until you get a payout.

New loot chest that requires a key to open.

New rare loot chest that requires two keys to open.

Rooftop stashes. You may now come across loot bags on top of buildings that can only be retrieved by knocking them off the building while sliding across the rooftops on your hoverboard.

You may now run across a hostage situation. Saving the citizen involved will earn you a reward. These only have a chance of showing up during certain mission types.

Health items are half as common when playing on hard or adept.

There are four new achievements relating to upgrading the perk booths in the market.

Button for the wishing well is hidden when hovering over other interactive opportunities to keep from accidentally triggering the wrong interaction.

Because of some issues not worth explaining, I have had to go through and change the code for every single audio cue in the entire game. Although this was a HUGE pain, I’m glad I had to do it because I found that the audio levels to many sounds were not tied to the audio level set by the player in the options. That is now fixed.

There were several instances where music wouldn’t play when it should have. This has been fixed.

You only get a loot crate at the beginning of a new sector now after unlocking the relevant research.

Your drone’s bullets no longer cause knock-back to enemies.

The body perk ‘Opportunist’ now can activate on any hack-able object.

The body perk ‘Opportunist’ no longer give infinite free loot when beginning a hack on an upgrade.

The ranged perks ‘Key Frequency’ and ‘Burst Shot’ are now properly working when using a controller.

The ranged perk ‘Burst Shot’ now works when on the hoverboard.

Key and drone part amounts are no always displayed next to your cash during missions.

Locked loot crates now show up on the mini-map when you have the relevant drone mod. Before only unlocked crates were showing up.

VIP cell button can be activated by holding ‘B’ button or space bar in the same way hacking works.

Health bars on destructible generators have been placed higher.

Enemies no longer spawn in tents.

Fixed two possible crashes that could happen during the intro after the last engine update.

Added a ‘Credits’ button to the title screen.

You can no longer pause during the intro text.

Gave all interface buttons a consistent appearance.

Added a few new tips to the loading screen.