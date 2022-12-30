 Skip to content

The Bastonnes update for 30 December 2022

The Bastonnes - Update v0.9

Last edited by Wendy

Hello fellas !
New major update! We are so happy to show you our new character: "Godfather". He arrives with a new game mode based on his skill "Enchant"

Content:

  • Add - Godfather character with new game mode

Lobby:

  • Add - Turn off timer setting (for beginners)

Global (In-Game):

  • Add - FX members on action planned and executed

Action Phase (In-Game):

  • Add - Chain dynamites explosions
  • Add - Explode containers with dynamites
  • Add - Drop dynamite card
  • Add - Drop container card
  • Update - Drop dynamite count start at 1 (instead of 3)
  • Update - Fail Hit FX more visible
  • Fix - FX set on each members, to fix timing fx issue

UI:

  • Fix - Turn timer pivot
  • Update - Versus screen members positions

AI:

  • Update - Try to avoid dynamites
  • Update - Try to catch containers

Sounds:

  • Fix - Audio set on each members, to fix timing sound issue
  • Fix - Complete UI sounds effects
What's next ?

We like to have a better online experience and keep going on juicy features

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.

