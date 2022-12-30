The Bastonnes - Update v0.9

Hello fellas !
New major update! We are so happy to show you our new character: "Godfather". He arrives with a new game mode based on his skill "Enchant"
Content:
- Add - Godfather character with new game mode
Lobby:
- Add - Turn off timer setting (for beginners)
Global (In-Game):
- Add - FX members on action planned and executed
Action Phase (In-Game):
- Add - Chain dynamites explosions
- Add - Explode containers with dynamites
- Add - Drop dynamite card
- Add - Drop container card
- Update - Drop dynamite count start at 1 (instead of 3)
- Update - Fail Hit FX more visible
- Fix - FX set on each members, to fix timing fx issue
UI:
- Fix - Turn timer pivot
- Update - Versus screen members positions
AI:
- Update - Try to avoid dynamites
- Update - Try to catch containers
Sounds:
- Fix - Audio set on each members, to fix timing sound issue
- Fix - Complete UI sounds effects
What's next ?
We like to have a better online experience and keep going on juicy features
Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
