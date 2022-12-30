The Bastonnes - Update v0.9

Hello fellas !

New major update! We are so happy to show you our new character: "Godfather". He arrives with a new game mode based on his skill "Enchant"

Content:

Add - Godfather character with new game mode

Lobby:

Add - Turn off timer setting (for beginners)

Global (In-Game):

Add - FX members on action planned and executed

Action Phase (In-Game):

Add - Chain dynamites explosions

Add - Explode containers with dynamites

Add - Drop dynamite card

Add - Drop container card

Update - Drop dynamite count start at 1 (instead of 3)

Update - Fail Hit FX more visible

Fix - FX set on each members, to fix timing fx issue

UI:

Fix - Turn timer pivot

Update - Versus screen members positions

AI:

Update - Try to avoid dynamites

Update - Try to catch containers

Sounds:

Fix - Audio set on each members, to fix timing sound issue

Fix - Complete UI sounds effects

What's next ?

We like to have a better online experience and keep going on juicy features

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.